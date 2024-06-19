Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $553,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 755 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $870.75 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $516.54 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The company has a market capitalization of $386.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $780.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

