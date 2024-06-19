Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,644 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,644 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,361,411,000 after acquiring an additional 562,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.