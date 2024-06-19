Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,051,178 shares in the company, valued at $37,884,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,051,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,884,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,411,329 shares of company stock worth $322,376,736. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BROS opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 220.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.