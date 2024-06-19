Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.30.
BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BROS
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:BROS opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 220.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.