Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

View Our Latest Report on DX

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.