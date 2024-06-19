E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $62,000.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

E2open Parent stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. 433,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

