Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.99

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 367300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 285,790 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

