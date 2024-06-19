Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $121,847,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $54,047,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 391,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 304,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

