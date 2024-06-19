eCash (XEC) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $639.28 million and $7.31 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,155.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00598226 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00040699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,717,626,548,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.