Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 20,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,828. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 690,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 265,812 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

