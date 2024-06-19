Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC Invests $565,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,767,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,524,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 357,775 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

