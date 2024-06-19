Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 7.0% in May

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 1,053,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,374,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,473,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 2,136,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,273,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGO

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.