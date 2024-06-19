Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

EGO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 1,053,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

