EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of EMCOR Group worth $116,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,938,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.68. 352,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,985. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.01 and its 200 day moving average is $300.96. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.24 and a 12-month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

