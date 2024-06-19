Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.68. 2,078,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,389. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

