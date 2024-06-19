Emprise Bank Acquires Shares of 8,477 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

RTX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,300. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

