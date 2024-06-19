Emprise Bank Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 262,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. 423,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,887. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

