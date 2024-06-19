Emprise Bank Buys Shares of 4,604 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Emprise Bank bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

