Emprise Bank Invests $269,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 316,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. 474,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $767.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. National Fuel Gas's revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

