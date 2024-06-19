Emprise Bank Invests $359,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Netflix stock traded up $9.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $685.67. 2,943,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $619.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.44. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $687.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

