Emprise Bank Purchases Shares of 4,187 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $7,603,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after buying an additional 334,970 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 520.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 62,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.