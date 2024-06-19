Emprise Bank Purchases Shares of 4,688 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,230,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $237,100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,969,000 after buying an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.33. 2,405,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.19. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

