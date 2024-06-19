Emprise Bank Takes $318,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $45,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 904,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 345,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,457,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

