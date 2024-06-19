enCore Energy Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a report issued on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for enCore Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

EU stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.14. enCore Energy has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 541,050 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

