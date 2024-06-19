Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Shares Up 0.5%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,647 ($20.93) and last traded at GBX 1,618 ($20.56). 369,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 486,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($20.46).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.95) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.09) per share, for a total transaction of £79,050 ($100,444.73). In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Naguib Sawiris purchased 47,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,839 ($36.07) per share, with a total value of £1,357,609.80 ($1,725,044.22). Also, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.09) per share, with a total value of £79,050 ($100,444.73). Corporate insiders own 19.09% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
