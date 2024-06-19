Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Shares Up 0.5%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,647 ($20.93) and last traded at GBX 1,618 ($20.56). 369,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 486,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($20.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.95) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDV

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,915.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,703.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,583.54.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.09) per share, for a total transaction of £79,050 ($100,444.73). In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Naguib Sawiris purchased 47,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,839 ($36.07) per share, with a total value of £1,357,609.80 ($1,725,044.22). Also, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.09) per share, with a total value of £79,050 ($100,444.73). Corporate insiders own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.