Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 76696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Enel Chile Trading Up 3.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%.
Enel Chile Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Enel Chile
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 406,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
