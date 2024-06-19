EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.50. 2,032,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.