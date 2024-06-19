EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in EQT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in EQT by 3.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 92,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of EQT by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 175,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Down 0.9 %

EQT stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

