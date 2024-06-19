Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 19th (APO, BOKF, CDNA, CPA, EBAY, EBF, EGO, FANG, GILT, GRVY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 19th:
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
