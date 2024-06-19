Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 19th (APO, BOKF, CDNA, CPA, EBAY, EBF, EGO, FANG, GILT, GRVY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 19th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

