Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 19th (APO, BOKF, CDNA, CPA, EBAY, EBF, EGO, FANG, GILT, GRVY)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 19th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

