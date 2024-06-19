Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 11,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,093,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,136 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 55.5% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $16,374,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

