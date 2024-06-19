ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) versus Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Head-To-Head Contrast

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ESAB and Richtech Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 3 4 0 2.57 Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESAB currently has a consensus target price of $96.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.90%. Given ESAB’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESAB is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 8.39% 17.59% 7.39% Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESAB and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ESAB and Richtech Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.78 billion 2.07 $205.29 million $3.82 24.98 Richtech Robotics $6.05 million 13.96 N/A N/A N/A

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of ESAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESAB beats Richtech Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Richtech Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

