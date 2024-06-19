ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

ESSA stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 10,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $170.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.36.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 45.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

