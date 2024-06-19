ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in May

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 913,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 84,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,251. The stock has a market cap of $206.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 85,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $15,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

