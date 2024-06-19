Ethereum Classic Hits 1-Day Volume of $150.56 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $150.56 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.89 or 0.00036837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,858.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.49 or 0.00597442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00113507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00259305 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00067703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,589,190 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

