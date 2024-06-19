European Commercial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

