EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.31

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 30228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.41.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
