EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.31

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 30228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

EVE Stock Down 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.41.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

