Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 7,129 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFI stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 754,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,787. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.