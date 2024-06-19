Evensky & Katz LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after buying an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. 1,240,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

