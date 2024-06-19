Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $121,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Georgetown University increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 99,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.84. The stock had a trading volume of 307,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $309.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

