Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the quarter. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up 1.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAPE stock remained flat at $27.55 during trading on Wednesday. 16,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,815. The company has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

