Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 299,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,662,000 after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.10 and its 200-day moving average is $325.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $368.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

