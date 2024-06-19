Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $9.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

EB opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 55.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 900,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

