Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $148,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,273,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.25. The company had a trading volume of 218,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.18 and a 200 day moving average of $375.46. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

