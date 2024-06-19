Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,449. The company has a market capitalization of $671.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Everi by 12.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
