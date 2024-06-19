Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

