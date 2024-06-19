Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of EXFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 470,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,887. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 248,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $355,658.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,778,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,553,122.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 850,961 shares of company stock worth $1,289,019 and sold 760,813 shares worth $1,242,059. Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Barclays PLC grew its position in Expensify by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 287.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80,410 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

