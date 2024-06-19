Experian plc (EXPGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

