Extendicare Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.4 %

EXE stock opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.28. The stock has a market cap of C$612.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$8.04.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.00 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.4687697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Leede Jones Gable upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXE

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.