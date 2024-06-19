FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.17. 420,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $385.27 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.