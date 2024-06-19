Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $10.38. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 688 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
