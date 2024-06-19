Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $183.56 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $183.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00041837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

